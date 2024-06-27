NIS America has released a new trailer and some additional details for Phantom Brave: The Lost Heroarriving during 2025. In addition to the video, which you will find at the end of the article, the company has in fact revealed that within the game we will find the localization of texts in English and Frenchwhile the dubbing will be available in Japanese and English.

Phantom Brave: The Lost Hero will arrive on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and Steam in 2025 Nippon Ichi Software’s new strategy RPG featured in the June 2024 Nintendo Direct gets a full announcement trailer Milan, 27 June 2024 – NIS America, Inc. is proud to announce that Phantom Brave: The Lost Hero coming to Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and Steam in 2025! (The Steam version will arrive later in 2025.). Players will experience the story of a girl and her bond with the Phantoms in this colorful strategic RPG. The title will have lyrics in English and French, with audio in Japanese and English. The brand new multiplatform announcement trailer is available at the following link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e1dBBpjc34I In Phantom Brave: The Lost Herothe story follows Marona – a young girl with the power to speak with Phantoms – as she travels the ocean world of Ivoire, providing aid to those in need. When a fleet of ghost ships attacks, it’s up to Marona and her new friend Apricot to reunite the legendary crew that once defeated these spectral foes. Recruit Phantoms, bind them to objects, combine them with gadgets and even fuse them with Marona herself to create spectacular abilities and sink the Shipwreck Fleet! Related links:

NIS America Instagram:@NISAmerica More information at Phantom Brave: The Lost Hero Phantom Brave: The Lost Hero is an unconventional strategy RPG that involves free movement on a gridless map. Players will be able to summon their Phantom squad members during battle by using the Boundary ability on their souls to bind them to objects on the map. Phantoms can also use Confire with special Gadget items to deliver slow but very powerful attacks. Additionally, Marona can use Confriend on Phantoms to transform her appearance and access spectacular special attacks. How the battle will unfold is entirely up to the player! Create characters from 51 different unit types and build the ultimate attack force through a combination of leveling up, searching for rare items, and randomized dungeon challenges. The customization possibilities are endless! Title: Phantom Brave: The Lost Hero

Exit: 2025

Platforms: Nintendo Switch™, PS4®, PS5® and Steam® (Steam® version coming later in 2025)

Type: Strategic RPG

Players: 1

Text languages: English French

Audio languages: English, Japanese

Classification: 12+ (TBC)

Developer: Nippon Ichi Software, Inc. Limited time discounts on Phantom Brave Find out where Marona and Ash’s adventures in Ivoire began! To celebrate the announcement of Phantom Brave: The Lost Hero, Phantom Brave: The Hermuda Triangle Remastered is currently available within the bundle Prinny Presents NIS Classics Volume 1: Phantom Brave: The Hermuda Triangle Remastered / Soul Nomad & the World Eaters on Nintendo eShop. Buy these two classic strategy RPGs for only €9.99 until July 7, 2024! PC users can also take advantage of 80% off Phantom Brave PC on Steam until July 11, 2024!

Source: NIS America