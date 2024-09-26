NIS America announced the imminent arrival on PlayStation 5 Of Phantom Brave: The Hermuda Triangle Remastered. The game will in fact be available exclusively digitally starting next November 7th.

To celebrate the announcement, the software house has released a trailer for the game, let’s enjoy it together.

Phantom Brave: The Lost Hero is coming out on January 30, 2025

New Details on Limited Edition Contents and Combat Mechanics

Milan, 26 September 2024 – NIS America, Inc. is proud to announce that Phantom Brave: The Lost Hero will be launching on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5 on January 30, 2025 (the Steam version will follow in Spring 2025)!

Pre-orders for the Limited Edition of Phantom Brave: The Lost Hero, Exclusively on the NIS Online Storeare now available for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. The Limited Edition contents include a Deluxe Edition copy of the game, an Art Book, a soundtrack, an acrylic diorama stand and a coaster.

Watch the new trailer.

Phantom Brave: The Hermuda Triangle Remastered Coming to PlayStation 5

In addition to today’s release date announcement, Phantom Brave: The Hermuda Triangle Remastered is coming to PlayStation 5! Players will be able to experience the first heartfelt adventure of Marona and her friend Phantom Ash in Phantom Brave: The Hermuda Triangle Remastered November 7, 2024. Watch the announcement trailer.

Related links:

Official website: https://nisamerica.com/phantombrave-the-lost-hero/

NIS America X (formerly Twitter): @NISAmerica

NIS America Facebook: @NISAmerica

NIS America YouTube: @NISAmerica

NIS America Instagram: @NISAmerica

Title: Phantom Brave: The Lost Hero

Release date: January 30, 2025

Platforms: Nintendo Switch™, PS4®, PS5®, and Steam® (Steam coming Spring 2025)

Type: Strategy RPG

Players: 1

Text languages: English, French

Audio languages: English, Japanese

Rating: TBC

Developer: Nippon Ichi Software, Inc.

About Phantom Brave: The Lost Hero

Phantom Brave: The Lost Hero is an unconventional strategy RPG that features free movement across a gridless map. Players will be able to summon members of their Phantom squad during battle by using the Boundary ability on their souls to bind them to objects on the map.

Phantoms can also use Confire with special Gadget items to unleash slow but very powerful attacks. Additionally, Marona can use Confriend on Phantoms to transform her appearance and access spectacular special attacks. How the battle unfolds is entirely up to the player!

Create characters from 51 different unit types and generate the ultimate attack force through a combination of leveling up, hunting for rare items, and challenging randomized dungeons. The customization possibilities are endless!

Below is an overview of the game’s story, gameplay, and battles.

History

One day, Marona, a young girl with the mysterious power to communicate with Phantoms, is separated from her partner Ash after being attacked by evil ghost ships – the Shipwreck Fleet.

Marona arrives on an isolated island, where she meets the Phantom of a young girl, Apricot, who wishes to revive her father’s pirate fleet. In order to reunite with those closest to them, the two decide to join together in a quest to revive the Silver Pirate Crew.

Set on the high seas, where ghost ships and pirates run rampant, the story of the bond between the Phantoms and the girl who comes into contact with them… is about to be told.

Game flow

The progression in Phantom Brave: The Lost Hero It consists of three distinct gameplay elements: Event scenes, where you witness Marona’s adventures, time in the base, where you prepare for combat by leveling up and equipping your characters, and combat sequences, where you summon allies to aid them in battle.

Flow of battles

STEP 1 – Check the map!

At the start of the fight, Marona will be the only friendly unit on the map. Before you begin, there are a few things to check. 1: “What kind of enemies are there?”. 2. “What objects are there?” and 3. “Which objects can I use Border on with my allies?”.

It is also helpful to check the specifics of the map, such as whether the floor is made of slippery ice, etc.

When you examine the map, you can also check the Protections. Make sure to use them to your advantage in battle as well.

Protection is represented by characters and objects that have a light line towards/from them. Characters and objects joined by a light line receive the same effect.

By verifying the provenance and origin of Protection, you can use it to your strategic advantage!

STEP 2 – Use Border on Allies!

All of Marona’s allies are Phantoms. By using the Border command, Marona can summon them to join the battle!

Once the battle begins, select Marona’s Border ability to confine your allies within trees, flowers, rocks, etc. on the map.

There is no limit to the number of times Border can be used, and Marona can use it whenever it is her turn.

Depending on the type of object the ally is confined in, their stats will change. For this reason, it is useful to check the icon displayed on the object when using Confine on allies. This way, you can see at a glance which stats are affected.

Allied Phantoms have a set number of turns. Be sure to think about when and where to use Border based on the number of turns they have on the map.

If needed, Marona’s Confight ability can be used to increase the number of turns an ally can remain on the map before being removed!

Use Marona’s ability to increase the number of turns your allies take on the battlefield.

STEP 3 – Attack!

Ability

You can attack with your bare hands or with an equipped item. Selecting Skill displays a list of skills. In addition to attack skills, healing skills are also accessible from this menu.

Characters within the AoE area are the targets of the ability.

Both enemies and allies will be hit if they are inside the area, so be careful!

In addition to weapons, grass and trees on the maps can also be equipped by characters! Their abilities vary depending on their equipment.

Before you attack an enemy, the expected damage is displayed. Check the expected number and keep an open mind about the best way to attack. The attack with the most damage may not always be the one you think!

You can inflict massive damage by attacking with an element the enemy is weak to or with other techniques!

STEP 4 – Use Special Actions!

Lift and Throw

Lift an item on the map to equip it. You can also steal items that enemies are carrying, as well as use Lift on and equip enemies themselves!

Throw can also be used on objects that have been Lifted. Players can also throw their weapon to unequipped allies, who can equip it!

They will also be able to throw enemies off the map, an action called OB, and will take damage!

Confire – A Different Kind of Border

Apricot can summon items such as Barrelbots, Peashooters, and Ded Zeppelins. These are called Gadgets. If you use Boundary on an allied Phantom while pairing it with a Gadget, you can use that Gadget’s unique abilities to attack.

Confriend – A special type of Confederation with your allies! Perform consecutive attacks and powerful techniques!

Marona can use Confine within herself on Phantoms she has formed a deep bond with. This ability is called Confriend!

In addition to increasing her stats when using Confriend, Marona will also be able to use special techniques! Not only that, but by increasing her Friendship even further, Marona will be able to attack again! By performing consecutive attacks over and over again, Marona will gain increasingly powerful buffs!

The higher Marona’s Friendship with an ally, the more consecutive repeated attacks can be used when using Confriend!

Friendship can be increased by talking to allies in your base or by sending them into battle. You can also give them gifts!

When using Confriend, you gain access to more powerful techniques, allowing you to turn a difficult situation into a victory!

Use all kinds of attacks to defeat your enemies!

STEP 5 – Incapacitate or knock down enemies to clear the map!

To clear a map, you will need to defeat all enemies by reducing their HP to 0. Once an enemy’s HP reaches 0, they will become incapable of action. It is also possible to completely eliminate them from the map by making them “Fallen”. Additionally, some maps have special victory conditions that are displayed at the start of the map.

Characters who take damage and reach 0 HP become incapacitated and fall to their feet. If revived, they can rejoin the battle.

If incapacitated characters are not revived and take further damage, they become “Fallen” and disappear completely.

Fallen allies can be revived via Revive in the base.

Strength? Cuteness? What will you choose?

You decide who you want to fight by your side with the character creator!

There are over 50 character classes to create in Phantom Brave: The Lost Heroranging from fighters to witches, merchants, engineers, cooks, and more. Choose your favorites to upgrade from these classes, each with their own unique traits!

Use the characters you’ve created to fight with your party, your way!

Fighter – A simple class, perfect for beginners

・They are good at using the sword and physical attacks and are perfect on the front lines.

・They have a unique ability: the more enemies they are surrounded by, the more their attack power increases. This means they are the strongest when they find themselves in a difficult situation!

・They can learn many skills. For example, if they have a melee weapon equipped, when their physical power and defense increase, their turn will be faster.

Witch – A powerful class that excels at elemental magic and can attack from a distance.

・A character type that specializes in magic attacks.

・While they excel at attacking enemies from afar, they are physically very weak. Make sure a class like Fighter protects them!

・Remove and Move are inferior to the Fighter, so make sure you don’t deploy them too early and have them use Remove before they can attack.

Archer – A class that can strike from afar

・A character who specializes in using a bow. Can attack from the back.

・Deals more damage when attacking enemies from a higher height. Perfect for stages with high vantage points

・It is weak to attacks and cannot last long when within range of an enemy. It uses its height and distance to prevent the enemy from getting too close.