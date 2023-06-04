Through a Discord Q&Athe developers of Phantom Blade Zero – new action game presented at the PlayStation Showcase in May 2023 – have shared a few additional detailstalking about gameplay and more.

Precisely, it has been promised that Phantom Blade Zero will propose various types of weapons each of which will affect gameplay by making unique moves and combos available. Also, still in terms of gameplay, the team says the game will have some souls-like elements, but it won’t really be a souls-like game.

The idea is that Phantom Blade Zero will not bet much on difficulty and it will not be punitive. The key point of the game is “to be accessible”. This was already understood from the fact that the game will offer a system of attack combos based on two keys, so as to allow you to perform spectacular moves with ease.

It is then explained that, as we actually already assumed, Phantom Blade Zero will not include any type of microtransaction. Considering it’s a single player AAA game, that was pretty obvious.

Finally, as PS5 game, the team wants to make the most of DualSense. There are no details on how the controller functions will be used with the Phantom Blade Zero, but we assume we are talking about haptic feedback and adaptive triggers.

Phantom Blade Zero was one of the games that caught the attention of the public after the Sony Showcase: here are the games whose trailers were viewed the most 24 hours after the event.