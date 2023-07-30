Soulframe Liang, the founder and CEO of S-Game, in an interview revealed what gamers can expect PS5 from Phantom Blade Zero as to resolution, framerate and graphics modes.
Interviewed by Wccftech, Liang explained that for the PS5 version of Phantom Blade Zero there are currently plans two graphics modesone targeting 4K and 30fps and the other targeting 1440p at 60fps.
The CEO of S-Game specified that the game is still in full development and therefore things could change between now and launch. For example, he mentioned that the team wants to go beyond these presets and maybe also reach 4K and 60 fps.
“If all goes according to plan, we intend to offer two modes: 2K at 60fps and 4K at 30fps,” said Liang. “However, I agree that it is still a compromise. Our team is actively looking to achieve 4K 60fps on PS5, or at least a stable 45~50fps, to give gamers the best gaming experience possible.”
Phantom Blade Zero, an action with Chinese dark fantasy settings
Phantom Blade Zero was one of the games presented during the PlayStation Showcase in May that aroused the most curiosity. It is a third person action made in Unreal Engine 5 and coming to PS5 and PC, although the S-Game development team does not rule out an Xbox Series X | S version in the future.
Set in an oriental-inspired dark fantasy world, in the game we will take on the role of Soul, an elite assassin of a mysterious organization known as “The Order”. The protagonist will be framed for the murder of the leader of this group, who will start a ruthless hunt to eliminate him.
#Phantom #Blade #graphics #modes #PS5 #team #targeting #60fps
Leave a Reply