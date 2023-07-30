Soulframe Liang, the founder and CEO of S-Game, in an interview revealed what gamers can expect PS5 from Phantom Blade Zero as to resolution, framerate and graphics modes.

Interviewed by Wccftech, Liang explained that for the PS5 version of Phantom Blade Zero there are currently plans two graphics modesone targeting 4K and 30fps and the other targeting 1440p at 60fps.

The CEO of S-Game specified that the game is still in full development and therefore things could change between now and launch. For example, he mentioned that the team wants to go beyond these presets and maybe also reach 4K and 60 fps.

“If all goes according to plan, we intend to offer two modes: 2K at 60fps and 4K at 30fps,” said Liang. “However, I agree that it is still a compromise. Our team is actively looking to achieve 4K 60fps on PS5, or at least a stable 45~50fps, to give gamers the best gaming experience possible.”