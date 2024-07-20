“We put these quick combos in a Souls-like map, which is a new combo. But that also created a lot of challenges for us, like the camera angles. I think it went pretty well. We like the idea of ​​doing something really new and unique that incorporates all the basic elements of the classic games that we love.”

“Phantom Blade Zero’s combat has a certain rhythm, but overall it’s much faster than the average soulslike,” explained “Soulframe,” the game’s director. “We actually took inspiration from old-school combo-driven action games. like Ninja Gaiden and Metal Gear Rising which not many people play anymore. Those games are our favorites, but younger gamers nowadays might find those games too hardcore, so we had to make it more accessible “.

In an interview with PCGamesN, the game director of Phantom Blade Zero revealed that the game It is inspired by “hardcore” action games but It won’t be as frustrating as souls-likes with the developers preferring to create a title accessible to everyone through multiple difficulty options, given that the studio does not have the “FromSoftware privilege of frustrating players” .

Difficulty and frustration cannot be the strong point of Phantom Blade Zero

Speaking of soulslike and challenge level, Soulframe explained how the team approached this aspect for Phantom Blade Zero.

A combat sequence in Phantom Blade Zero

“We decided from the very beginning that we would not make another Souls-like game. We think that the difficulties and frustrations that you experience in a normal Souls game can’t be the main part of the game. So we wanted to eliminate the frustrating parts and add more positive feedback; every dodge, every perfect parry will reward you with imaginative animations and Ghoststeps.”

More accessible, does not necessarily mean easier. In fact, Phantom Blade Zero will have multiple difficulty levels to accommodate everyone, both those who are not used to the genre and experienced users looking for a challenge of a certain level.

“This means there’s not the same punishment when you die. We want our players to enjoy the pure combat, the story and the world; that’s the point,” added Soulframe, who later made a sort of reflection/joke about the fact that S-Zero is still a fledgling studio and therefore can’t afford to “frustrate players” like FromSoftware does.

The protagonist of Phantom Blade Zero

“As a new study, I don’t think we have the FromSoftware privilege to make you feel frustrated while you play. We prefer to keep it accessible to everyone, so everyone can enjoy it.”

Phantom Blade Zero is currently in development for PS5 and PC, but may come to other platforms in the future, as there is no exclusivity agreement between S-Game and Sony.