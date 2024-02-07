Phantom Blade Zero will have one demo, as we already know, and now we discover that its duration will be around 30 minutes. Furthermore, it was revealed that it will not be open to everyone but it will come proposed by invitation only to a small group of people chosen via social media. Let's assume that these will be the people who have been following the game for the longest time or who have interacted regularly and shown interest.

The demo, in fact, it is not meant to advertise Phantom Blade Zero, but to test what has been achieved so far and improve the game. In this sense, it makes more sense to ask for the support of really interesting people instead of expanding the test phase to everyone a little.

In fact, the manufacturer told Exputer: “Testing is an integral part of the entire development process of our game; they are a part of the development, not a marketing event. We don't use demos to increase pre-orders, but to refine the game in a real-world environment. It's one of the many things we borrow from the mobile game development experience. There are alpha, beta and pre-launch tests. I'm not saying we would do the same, but I like that players get their hands on an early version of the game and that we refine it until the next test, from which players can see the progress.”

The Phantom Blade Zero demo it should not be seen as an announcement of the game's arrival in the short term, the manufacturer also specifies.