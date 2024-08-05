Phantom Blade Zero is a new action game developed by S-Game. It immediately attracted the attention of fans of the genre for its spectacularity and has shown itself several times with various gameplay videos. However, we obviously do not know everything, starting from the release date.

Phantom Blade Zero Release Date

The source of this information is the YouTuber JorRaptorwith 960,000 subscribers. In his Phantom Blade Zero preview video, posted after playing the game and interviewing its developers, the creator says that S-Game is aiming for a fall 2026 release date. In other words, it would still be two years away from release.

As always, we cannot confirm that what the YouTuber has indicated is correct: it is possible that the information is the result of a misunderstanding, for example. Also, as unfortunately often happens, when there is so much time left before publication It’s not at all impossible that the team will decide to postpone the release.

Considering that S-Game has not officially revealed with a trailer the expected release date, we can assume that at the moment we do not have absolute certainty. In any case, this information allows us to get an idea of ​​how long we might have to wait: the game is unlikely to be ready next year.

Phantom Blade Zero will be released on PC and PS5an Xbox Series X | S version is currently not planned, but the most recent communication from the development team underlines that its goal is to bring the game to as many platforms as possible, so we shouldn’t rule out completing the version for the Microsoft console just yet.