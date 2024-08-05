An anonymous developer from the game’s backers Phantom Blade Zero expressed to S-Game He didn’t care about not being released on Xbox, however, this studio has already come out to deny that statement.

The new action role-playing game, Phantom Blade Zero has the philosophy of “make our game accessible to everyone”, including all consoles. However, a few days ago an anonymous developer from the company expressed through their social networks: “Nobody needs Xbox”, indicating that they would not mind if the game did not come out on this platform.

“We want to clarify that these statements do not represent the values ​​or culture of S-Game, as we believe in making our game accessible to everyone and have not ruled out any platform for Phantom Blade Zero.” explained S-game, trying to clarify that nothing said in that post represented the company’s values, stressing that they want their game to be enjoyed on all consoles.

“Recently, we noticed that some media outlets claimed to have interviewed an anonymous S-Game developer on Chinajoy, who seems to have made some statements regarding the release platforms and strategy of Phantom Blade Zero.” S-Game announced via its social networks.

Phantom Blade Zero: When is it released?

At the time of publishing this note there is no confirmed release date for Phantom Blade Zerohowever, should be available in the remainder of 2024.

In the meantime, we know that at the end of August we will be able to access a world premiere demo of this title to ease the wait a little. We will bring you more information about it soon.

