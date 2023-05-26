A number of unreleased games were showcased at this week’s PlayStation Showcase, including Phantom Blade Zero, a rather choreographed third-person action made by S-Game. After the event the team conducted a Q&A on its official Discord server, revealing some pretty interesting details about the game, including the duration estimated, gameplay mechanicsand endgame content.

The game as we know has been announced for PS5 and PC, but the developers say they have “no exclusive for any platform”, a sign that in the future the game could very well also arrive on Xbox and, why not, the successor to the Nintendo Switch.

S-Game has confirmed that what was seen in the PlayStation Showcase trailer is in all respects the gameplay of Phantom Blade Zero but it is specified that everything was shot in a “cinematographic” way, that is with shots designed ad hoc to make the scenes more spectacular sequences shown. The real game will instead have a more stable camera depending on the gameplay and the fights will appear cleaner and less confusing.

The developers also talked about the combat system, called “Combo Chain”, which he has been working on for 10 years thanks to games published on mobile and believe that it also adapts well to controllers. According to their explanation, players will be able to order the skills to be performed in 2 chains of shots associated with as many buttons. Basically just “simply press two buttons to unleash super complex and fast combos”, which according to S-Game will make every player look like “a professional Devil May Cry or Ninja Gaiden twitcher”.

While on paper this system looks like it might seem streamlined, the study promises there will be some depth in regards to how to organize attacks and other timing-related mechanics (such as parrying and dodging) that will require some skill.

As for how long the Phantom Blade Zero will last, S-Game talks about 30 – 40 hours just for the main story, which can increase exponentially by completing the many side missions in the game. Additionally, once the credits roll, there will be a host of endgame content, including multiplayer dungeons, boss rush and rogue-like modes, and more.

The team also added that the game will feature a large game world, but “not as vast as an open world where you need a horse to get from point A to point B”. However, there will be multiple paths and “some open world elements”.

During the Q&A, S-Game also explained that it could not indicate a precise release date for Phantom Blade Zero, but revealed that development entered full swing at the beginning of 2022, in short, the work could still be far from the end.

Finally, we learn that Phantom Blade: Zero is a sequel to Phantom Blade: Executioners, a game coming to PC and mobile this year. Playing the prequel isn’t necessary to understand the plot, but it still offers background details about the characters and the world.