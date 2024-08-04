In an interview that remains to be verified but is already spreading across social media and video game sites, it seems that an anonymous person developer of the S-GAME teamauthors of Phantom Blade Zerohas made it clear that he has no interest in bringing the game to Xbox, in fact substantially denigrating Xbox in a heavy manner.
The interview is said to have taken place during the recent ChinaJoy 2024an event dedicated to development in China and heavily promoted by Sony PlayStation, during which highly anticipated titles such as Black Myth: Wukong and Phantom Blade Zero were also shown.
The information comes from the Brazilian magazine GameplaysCassi and it is difficult to verify, considering that the developer in question remained anonymous and it is not clear how the interview took place.
Absolutely no one wants an Xbox?
Since it is originally Chinese, then translated into Portuguese, it is possible that the words have been distorted, also because part of the speech is a bit confusing.
In any case, both S-GAME and Game Science (authors of Black Myth: Wukong) agree that Sony has been very active in supporting the development of their games.
The anonymous person at S-GAME apparently went further, reporting that Xbox is not a very popular platform in Asia and that Microsoft would have “a very overloaded ecosystem which is difficult to develop for”, which is not very clear but could refer to the different standards imposed by Xbox Series X and Series S.
In particular, from the translation it seems that he said “nobody needs this platform”, that is “Nobody needs this platform“, or essentially “nobody wants this console at all”, which is a pretty harsh statement on Microsoft’s consoles.
