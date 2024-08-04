In an interview that remains to be verified but is already spreading across social media and video game sites, it seems that an anonymous person developer of the S-GAME teamauthors of Phantom Blade Zerohas made it clear that he has no interest in bringing the game to Xbox, in fact substantially denigrating Xbox in a heavy manner.

The interview is said to have taken place during the recent ChinaJoy 2024an event dedicated to development in China and heavily promoted by Sony PlayStation, during which highly anticipated titles such as Black Myth: Wukong and Phantom Blade Zero were also shown.

The information comes from the Brazilian magazine GameplaysCassi and it is difficult to verify, considering that the developer in question remained anonymous and it is not clear how the interview took place.