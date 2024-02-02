After months of radio silence, the developers of S-Game have reappeared on social media to celebrate the Chinese New Year by presenting a animated trailer Of Phantom Blade Zero which in the final stages also shows some new gameplay sequences.

As you can see in the player below, the film stages a spectacular clash between two swordsmen, of which it is not possible to guess the winner. In the final part we can see some sequences that offer us a small taste of the gameplay. The video also reveals that further innovations will arrive in 2024 on Phantom Blade Zero and reconfirm a free demo on PS5 and PC.