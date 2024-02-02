After months of radio silence, the developers of S-Game have reappeared on social media to celebrate the Chinese New Year by presenting a animated trailer Of Phantom Blade Zero which in the final stages also shows some new gameplay sequences.
As you can see in the player below, the film stages a spectacular clash between two swordsmen, of which it is not possible to guess the winner. In the final part we can see some sequences that offer us a small taste of the gameplay. The video also reveals that further innovations will arrive in 2024 on Phantom Blade Zero and reconfirm a free demo on PS5 and PC.
What is Phantom Blade Zero?
Announced during the PlayStation Showcase last May, Phantom Blade Zero was one of the games that attracted the most interest during the Sony event. It is a action in third person made in Unreal Engine 5 set in an oriental-inspired fantasy world. In the game we take on the role of Soul, an elite assassin from a mysterious organization called The Order. After being framed for the murder of the group's leader, the protagonist will find himself involved in a ruthless manhunt.
Phantom Blade Zero will be available on PS5 and PC, with the S-Game developers however not ruling out an Xbox Series X|S version in the future.
