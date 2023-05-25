During the event PlayStation Showcase May 2023Sony announced Phantom Blade 0, a title that will arrive on shelves and consoles around the world probably within the next two years. The game immediately caught on within the conference and was shown in a trailer in computer graphics without giving us the opportunity to enjoy the gameplay.

Let’s talk about a action RPG set in a generic Orient with steampunk settings with particularly dark shades. The game is made in Unreal Engine 5 and he seems to bet a lot on his own very bloody and frantic battles.

The title will be exclusive Sony Playstation 5 And computer, symbol that the console enters the heart of protagonism, and just how Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will enrich the stock of a console that has had a troubled gestation, but which is now in fact ready to take the stage: the limelight for PS5 is ready and Phantom Blade 0 will play its part in this scenario.