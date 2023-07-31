Phantom Blade 0 was presented during the last PlayStation Showcase and promises to be an adventure full of adrenaline and an all-oriental charm. During the ChinaJoy 2023 the developers made an important statement in this regard.

Phantom Blade 0 will have soon a demo lasting about 30 minutes: This demo will be available to download and play by PS5 and PC owners. These are the words of the game developers.

When can we get our hands on this demo? It is not known exactly when, but certainly in the course of 2024. The year that is about to arrive will be fundamental for better understanding the identity of this ambitious project.

There is no doubt that Phantom Blade 0 is one of the announcements that has most amazed us over the course of PlayStation May Showcase: an intriguing setting accompanied by what appears to be truly revolutionary and adrenaline-pumping gameplay.

One was also presented during the event spin-off of Phantom Blade with action gameplay in a 2D scrolling world. We leave you in the article the complete trailer presented during the Chinajoy 2023.

What do you think about Phantom Blade 0, will it be able to live up to expectations? We hope to get our hands on this fighting game as soon as possible.