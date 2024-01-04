Phantom Abyss finally reaches his complete and definitive formthus obtaining a new trailer announcing the release date of the edition in question, set for January 25, 2024 on PC and Xbox Series

The WIBY team and the publisher Devolver Digital have therefore confirmed the imminent arrival of Phantom Abyss in its version 1.0which arrives after a long journey in Early Access.

The game was in fact launched in early access as early as June 2021 and subsequently arrived, in October 2022, also on Xbox Series X|S through Xbox Game Pass.

On January 25, 2024, Phantom Abyss will finally reach its complete form, with the arrival of version 1.0 which introduces several improvements and new content.