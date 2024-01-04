Phantom Abyss finally reaches his complete and definitive formthus obtaining a new trailer announcing the release date of the edition in question, set for January 25, 2024 on PC and Xbox Series
The WIBY team and the publisher Devolver Digital have therefore confirmed the imminent arrival of Phantom Abyss in its version 1.0which arrives after a long journey in Early Access.
The game was in fact launched in early access as early as June 2021 and subsequently arrived, in October 2022, also on Xbox Series X|S through Xbox Game Pass.
On January 25, 2024, Phantom Abyss will finally reach its complete form, with the arrival of version 1.0 which introduces several improvements and new content.
What's new in version 1.0
Among the new features we highlight a improvement general of the Adventure mode, which now allows explorers to choose the temple to travel within a wide series of possibilities, each characterized by specific elements.
The is introduced Abyss mode, which is essentially the one previously seen as Classic mode, the basis of the game's gameplay itself. This is a constant progression option that challenges players to progress through all four areas, collecting relics at the end of the path.
Some changes were then applied to the system whips: these no longer carry curses with them and can be unlocked by playing Adventure mode, while skins are obtained through challenges between players.
#Phantom #Abyss #release #date #definitive #version #announced #trailer #Xbox
Leave a Reply