It seems that everything is going smoothly for the next Sega title called Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis, which will be released this year for Xbox Series X | S and PC. Recently, the official Rappy.Commu Twitter account, translated by the Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis account, released some videos showing new battle skills.

Recall that this spectacular game that is developed and published by Sega, was part of one of Microsoft’s presentations, who announced it as part of the catalog that would reach the new Xbox systems. From there, several fans of the MMORPG genre were wanting to see more content about it. Now, thanks to the videos published by the video game, we can see a much more realistic approach.

Let’s talk about an ability you can use in PSO2: NGS called the “Diving Attack”! 💫✨ You can perform it by pressing the attack and jump buttons simultaneously.

The best part? It can be used by all classes!

It’s time for some hardcore parkour with the new “Wall Kick” ability in PSO2 NEW GENESIS! ⭐✨ When you bump into a wall you’ll kick off of it to do a double-jump! Use wall kicks to climb to those hard-to-reach locations. You can also do wall kicks manually. # PSO2NGSglobal https://t.co/EOLnOL1UI8 – Phantasy Star Online 2 – Global (@ play_pso2) March 10, 2021

Let’s take a look at the Fire Techniques in PSO2: NGS! ~ 🔥✨ When casting “Foie”, you can see that it shoots fireballs. However, when charged it can be turned into a chain explosion! Use uncharged to deal with bosses, and charged techniques for crowds of enemies. # PSO2NGSglobal https://t.co/1RaPHWLKWu – Phantasy Star Online 2 – Global (@ play_pso2) March 11, 2021

Enter the chill zone with info on Ice Techniques in PSO2: NGS! ❄️✨ Attacking uncharged will inflict enemies with an Ice Sigil up to 7 times! When inflicted, use a charged Technique for an explosive attack!

Attack your enemies correctly to deal massive damage.

Let’s get electrified with Lighting Techniques in PSO2: NGS! ⚡✨ Landing uncharged hits will make the player change to a high-voltage state. Unleash charged Lighting Techniques for powerful attacks before returning to normal.

What a light show!

In the different videos that were published, we can see several battle skills, elemental magic techniques, and some notions of how the character will look and react to the environment. In addition, we can appreciate how well the video game runs in terms of frame rate, something essential for this type of title.

Now, we can only wait for the exact date of the game’s launch, which will be available for Same systems as its predecessor released years before, Phantasy Star Online 2. If you want to know more information about the gameplay, you can follow the live broadcast that Sega will make, on March 18 at 5 am PDT according to Twinfinite.