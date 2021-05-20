In addition to the Movie Park and Phantasialand, Fort Fun and numerous other smaller amusement parks in North Rhine-Westphalia are waiting for an opening perspective. Now a cry for help sounds.

Hamm – Last year the amusement parks were allowed to reopen before cinemas and other indoor facilities were also released corona* Relaxations benefited. Is in North Rhine-Westphalia* Different this year, which is why the Association of German Leisure Parks and Leisure Companies (VDFU) is now appealing to the NRW state government. (Coronavirus news)

The appeal of the Amusement parks in North Rhine-Westphalia, which include Movie Park, Phantasialand and Fort Fun, are a cry for help* who openly denounces the current situation. Accordingly, the parks are ready to reopen to visitors. However, politicians would wrongly thwart this project.