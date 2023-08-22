It is now clear to everyone that when we talk about Dungeons & Dragons, Wizards of the Coast never disappoints the expectations of readers and players. What most characterizes the most played role-playing game in the world is undoubtedly the intricate plot which over time has come to be created and which has given life to a gigantic lore and well structured.

Within the Dungeon & Dragons universe we find multiple settings where we can play our adventures, in this case we are talking about probably the best known one: Forgotten Realms.

A throwback

The new release of Wizards of the Coast bears the name of Phandelver and Below: The Shattered Obeliskan adventure that will take players from level 1 to 12, which will allow the party to explore Phandalin, a city that many will remember from the campaign “Lost mines of Phandelver” bundled with the D&D starter set del 2014 (Currently discontinued in all languages).

A representative of Wizards of the Coast described Phandelver and Below as “a traditional fantasy adventure with a classic D&D twist, and a dark and foreboding twist that has a horror movie vibe”. The campaign would appear to delve into the mystery of the obelisks found throughout Faerûn and will focus on the sinister plot of a group of Goblins.

The heroes, having come to Phandalin for the first time or returning from their renowned adventure in the Lost Mine of Phandelver, they will find traces of a threat that is silently spreading in the dark depths of the city. They will soon discover that the cult of an evil entity he has decided to make Phandalin the capital of his own corrupt empire. To save the city from destruction, the heroes will have to uncover the cruel plan of the gods cultists and face the threat head-on.

Much of the adventure would seem to have a very “old school” imprint in terms of advancement and discovery of the dungeons, just to effectively emphasize the exploration, while still giving the right space to the depth of the lore with characters of character and strokes of scene.

Beware of corruption

The campaign will seem to take, as the hours go by, an increasingly strange turn: the corruptionthe focal point of the adventure, will somehow change not only the story, but also the enemies, the whole setting and even the design of the book itself that will accompany masters and players in the subsoil of Phandalin.

The adventure will also introduce new options for playersincluding magical items and a bestiary with 20 new creatures, also changed by corruption. To stay on the subject of the subsoil, another interesting appendix is ​​the one that inserts the magic of the Duergar (Dwarfs of the depths) that we could learn more about and use in our campaign.

Inside the manual there are also pages dedicated to dungeon maps ready to be brought back to your tables and we will also find a two-sided map with the city of Phandalin on one side and the map of the region on the other.

Phandelver and Below: The Shattered Obelisk will premiere on the platform D&D Beyond on September 5thand will then be available from September 19th (in English) in its physical format.