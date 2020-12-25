Highlights: Bharatiya Kisan Union (Doaba) activists surrounded BJP leaders

BJP leaders gathered at a hotel to celebrate Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s birth anniversary

Farmers did not let many BJP workers including Bharti Sharma inside the hotel

Phagwara

Bharatiya Kisan Union (Doaba) activists on Friday surrounded the BJP leaders gathered at a hotel to celebrate the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister late Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Due to this, these leaders were forced to leave through the backdoor under police protection.

The protesters claimed that the owner of the hotel is a BJP worker who also owns a company. They said they would boycott the company’s products. Activists led by union vice-president Kripal Singh Mussapur demonstrated outside the hotel and surrounded the BJP leaders and activists who had gone inside the hotel before the farmers’ protest began.

Police sources said that the farmers did not let many BJP workers inside the hotel, including Bharti Sharma, the district president of BJP’s women’s unit. He said that the leaders and activists who went inside the hotel had to exit through the back door one by one in police security.