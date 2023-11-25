Report from the Attorney General’s Office was sent to the Supreme Court in the request for the release of defendant Geraldo Filipe da Silva

The PGR (Attorney General’s Office) informed the STF (Supreme Federal Court) that the defendant Geraldo Filipe da Silva, one of the prisoners accused of participating in the acts of the 8th of January, was homeless and was beaten by the protesters who participated in the acts of depredation in Praça dos Três Poderes.

The information appears in the request for acquittal and freedom made by the PGR to minister Alexandre de Moraes on November 7.

On Friday (November 24, 2023), Moraes ordered Geraldo to be released and ordered the application of several precautionary measures, such as the use of an electronic ankle bracelet. He was imprisoned for 10 months. Here’s the complete of the opinion (PDF – 3 MB).

According to the opinion of deputy prosecutor Carlos Frederico Santos, it was demonstrated that there is not enough evidence to convict Geraldo da Silva.

“During the procedural investigation, it was demonstrated that the accused Geraldo Filipe da Silva does not have any type of link with the other defendants”he stated.

According to the case, the defendant was arrested at Esplanada dos Ministérios while being attacked by “members of the coup mob”who called him “PTista” it’s from “infiltrated”.

The arrest occurred after military police officers were informed by members of the public that Geraldo was responsible for setting fire to a Legislative Police vehicle, responsible for the security of Congress. However, during the investigation, witnesses confirmed that the accused did not commit the crimes for which he was accused.

He was accused of 5 crimes: armed criminal association, violent abolition of the Democratic Rule of Law, coup d’état, qualified damage and deterioration of listed property.

Testimonial

In his statement given in January, Geraldo Filipe stated that he had been homeless for 3 months. He said he lived in Pernambuco and came to Brasília to “escape persecution” from a criminal faction. According to him, the trip was paid for with R$2,500 he received in emergency aid.

The defendant also stated that he was alone in Brasília and was seeking help from social assistance at a center serving the homeless population.

According to the statement, on January 8, when leaving the place, Geraldo came across the movement of helicopters and decided to approach the crowd by “curiosity” and saw “several people asking for intervention”. Upon arriving at the Esplanada, the defendant began to be attacked and called a “PTista”. Then he was arrested.

He also stated in the hearing that he did not vote in the 2022 elections and that he is not a voter of the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

Death in Papuda

On Monday (Nov 20), defendant Cleriston Pereira da Cunha, who was also arrested for the coup acts, died after a sudden illness in the Papuda penitentiary, in Brasília.

Before his death, Cleriston’s defense asked Moraes for freedom and cited a favorable opinion from the PGR in favor of his release. However, the release request was not analyzed.

With information from Brazil Agency.