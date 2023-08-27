Municipal law instituted the commemorative date for January 8, the date of extremist acts against the headquarters of the Three Powers

A RMP (Attorney General’s Office) presented to the stf (Federal Supreme Court) on the night of Friday (25.Aug.2023) an action calling for the unconstitutionality of a municipal law in Porto Alegre that instituted the “Patriot’s Day” to be celebrated on January 8, the date of the extremist acts in Brasília.

the municipal law 13,530/2023 was enacted on August 7 by the mayor of Porto Alegre, Hamilton Sossmeier (PTB) and includes January 8 in the calendar of commemorative dates and awareness of the city.

The request for the suspension of the Law was presented to the STF by the coordinator of the Strategic Group to Combat Anti-Democratic Acts of the PGR, Carlos Frederico Santos. The prosecutor states that the norm “instead of defending and protecting, it is aimed at stimulating and promoting the attack and affront to the democratic regime established in arts. 1, 23, I, and 34, VII, “a”, of the Federal Constitution”.

Carlos Frederico also states that the law presented by councilor Alexandre Bobadra (PL) aims to “the commemoration of the criminal acts that took place on the 8th of January”.

“It is inadmissible to draft immoral and anti-republican laws, whose purpose is to exalt and commemorate the practice of acts contrary to the democratic rule of law. Such acts, instead of being encouraged, exalted and promoted, need to be duly sanctioned and punished with the rigors of the law by the competent authorities.”said the coordinator.

The PGR also requests that the action remain under the rapporteurship of Minister Alexandre de Moraes due to the proximity to the subject addressed in the investigation that investigates extremist acts in Brasília. The body also requests the manifestation of the AGU (Advocacy General of the Union) and the president of the Porto Alegre City Council.

“Patriot’s Day”

In the initial draft of the project (full – 129KB), the relationship between the commemorative date and extremist acts is not mentioned. However, Bobadra questions: “Why in Brazil does anyone who considers himself a patriot become a laughing stock?”.

He argues that choosing a date to celebrate the “patriot” is important because, currently, “Brazil faces a dangerous process of extinction of what is its patriotism”.

The councilor is a supporter of the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL). In July, the Chamber of Porto Alegre also approved another project de Bobadra which awarded 1 trophy to the former president.

Bobadra had his mandate revoked in the 2nd Instance on August 15, after accusations of abuse of economic power and misuse of the media. There is still an appeal to the TSE (Superior Electoral Court).

In 2022, he was also involved in a case of aggression against a state deputy from Rio Grande do Sul, Leonel Radde (PT). Both fought in Praça 15 de Novembro, in the historic center of Porto Alegre.