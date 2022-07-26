Request by the body proposes the archiving of 7 of the 10 investigations against Bolsonaro pointed out in the Covid CPI

the senator Renan Calheiros (MDB-AL) said this Monday (25.Jul.2022) that the request of the PGR (Attorney General’s Office) to file findings against the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) is a “armor, on the eve of the election”.

The PGR’s suggestion proposes the archiving of 7 of the 10 investigations against Bolsonaro of crimes presented in the final report of the Covid CPI. In addition to the Chief Executive, the investigations involve former ministers, ministers and congressmen.

“After legal illusions for almost 1 year, the PGR suggests shelving the serious accusations against Bolsonaro during the pandemic. The shielding, on the eve of the election, does not surprise anyone”, he wrote the senator on his Twitter profile.

Renan Calheiros was the rapporteur of the Covid CPI, which based the preliminary investigations of crimes during the pandemic against Bolsonaro. He was charged with 9 crimes. In addition to the 5 with filing request. Read more in this report.