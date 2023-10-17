Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 17/10/2023 – 20:34

The Attorney General’s Office (PGR) sent this Tuesday, 17th, to the Federal Supreme Court (STF) the first non-criminal prosecution agreements signed with three people accused of participating in the coup acts on January 8th.

Ministers need to ratify the agreements so that they can have legal validity. If approved by the STF, the contracts go to the Federal Court in the first instance, which will monitor compliance.

The agreement is only available to those responsible for crimes of medium offensive potential, that is, to those who had secondary participation in the protests. The vandals who invaded and vandalized the buildings in Praça dos Três Poderes will not have this right.

Anyone interested in signing the agreement must confess to the crimes and comply with the clauses imposed by the PGR. In exchange, the ongoing criminal case at the STF is archived and the precautionary measures, such as the use of electronic ankle bracelets, are revoked. If there is non-compliance, the process can be resumed.

The PGR states that, to date, 301 defendants have expressed interest in signing the agreement. Proposals are being sent by email.

See the conditions proposed by the PGR:

– Completion of 300 hours of community service or in public entities;

– Payment of fine. The values ​​of the first agreements vary between R$5,000 and R$50,000;

– In-person participation in a course on democracy with a total workload of 12 hours. The use of cell phones in the room will be prohibited;

– Do not use open social networks until you have finished complying with the clauses.

It was Minister Alexandre de Moraes who authorized the PGR to negotiate non-criminal prosecution agreements with some of the people accused of the coup acts. He responded to a request from the Brazilian Bar Association (OAB). Deputy Attorney General Carlos Frederico Santos, who coordinates investigations into the coup acts, gave approval for the negotiations.

The PGR carried out a meticulous and individualized analysis of the situation of each defendant before issuing the proposals. The work involves checking backgrounds and other non-criminal prosecution agreements and a survey of financial conditions to define the amount of the fine.

The first defendants of January 8 were sentenced by the STF to sentences of up to 17 years in prison, in addition to the joint obligation, with all those convicted in the case, to pay compensation for collective moral damages in the amount of R$30 million.