The Attorney General’s Office (PGR) defended this Wednesday, 10, the conviction of former President Fernando Collor to 22 years and eight months in prison.

He responds to a criminal action for passive corruption, criminal organization and open money laundering from investigations of Operation Lava Jato.

The former president was accused of receiving more than R$ 29 million in bribes, between 2010 and 2014, in exchange for directing and overcharging BR Distribuidora contracts. He denies the accusations.

The complaint states that Collor, at the time a senator, had political influence in the state-owned company and made strategic appointments in boards in an attempt to ‘equip’ the company.

“A senator of the Republic, obviously, or any politician, has contacts and can even indicate names. The problem is to indicate and request advantages of this”, defended earlier the Deputy Attorney General of the Republic Lindôra Araújo.

The Federal Supreme Court (STF) should start deciding this Thursday, 11, whether to condemn the former president. The action will be debated in a face-to-face session in the plenary. The rapporteur is Minister Edson Fachin. The defenses will speak tomorrow.