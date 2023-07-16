The PGR (Attorney General’s Office) requested information from the PF (Federal Police) about the suffered aggressions on Friday (July 14, 2023) by the Minister of stf (Federal Court of Justice) Alexandre de Moraes and her son in Rome (Italy).

According to the Attorney General of the Republic, Augusto Aras, the MPF (Federal Public Ministry), “will take the appropriate measures”. In a note published on Saturday (15.Jul) in the twitterAras said that, “as soon as I heard what happened”, sent a message to Moraes showing solidarity. “Aras considers this aggression repulsive, which gets worse –according to him– when it affects the minister’s family”, reads the statement.

Alexandre de Moraes was harassed by 3 Brazilians at the international airport in Rome (Italy), around 6:45 pm (1:45 pm Brasília time) on Friday (14.Jul).

At the time, Moraes, who was accompanied by his son, was returning from a lecture at the International Law Forum, held in University of Siena. The information was published by the newspaper The globe and confirmed by Power360.

The attackers called the minister “bandit, communist and bought”. One of them, identified by Federal Police like Roberto Mantovani Filho, he even physically attacked Moraes’ son with a blow to the face when he intervened in the discussion in defense of his father. The other 2 attackers were identified as Andreia and Alex Zanatta.

The 3 disembarked on Saturday morning (15.jul) at the international airport of Guarulhos, in São Paulo. By Monday (July 17) the PF will open an inquiry into crimes against honor and threat.

