In a note released this Sunday (24th March), the authority states that it is awaiting analysis by the PF to “form a definitive judgment” on the crimes

A PGR (Attorney General's Office) declared this Sunday (24.mar.2024) that it is awaiting analysis of the materials collected by the Federal Police (Federal Police) to form a “definitive judgment” on the crimes committed in the case of the murders of the councilor Marielle Franco (Psol-RJ) and its driver Anderson Gomes. The PGR is responsible for reporting the crime to the STF (Federal Court of Justice). From this point on, those accused of involvement in the crime could be tried and, eventually, convicted of the murders of Marielle and her driver, Anderson Gomes. Read the complete (PDF – 75 kB).