Organ says that Covid’s CPI has a political character; among the investigations, 5 asked for the indictment of the president

The PGR (Attorney General’s Office) manifested itself this Tuesday (26.Jul.2022) on the request for the filing of 7 of the 10 preliminary investigations of the CPI of Covid against Jair Bolsonaro (PL), members and former government ministers. In notethe agency stated that all manifestations sent to the STF (Supreme Federal Court) are meeting technical criteria and the rules of Criminal Law.

According to the PGR, the content initially presented did not meet the legal criteria to motivate the presentation of a criminal complaint against “Whoever it is”. As an example, he cites the lack of individualized evidence to support indictments against authorities with jurisdiction and the lack of necessary correlation between each fact and the documents presented.

In the demonstration, the body said that the CPI (Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry) of Covid in the Senate has a political character. A group of 7 senators filed a lawsuit in the STF against the deputy attorney general of the Republic, Lindôra Araújo, for malfeasance.

“In almost 9 months of work, the agency requested and carried out diligences, heard witnesses and analyzed statements by the defense of the respective defendants, among other typical investigative measures that can be consulted in the procedural progress of the STF, including the decision that ordered the incineration of evidence. illegally harvested”says the PGR.

ARCHIVE REQUEST

The PGR (Attorney General’s Office) requested on Monday (July 25) the filing of 7 of the 10 preliminary investigations opened based on the final report of the Covid CPI. Among the investigations, 5 asked for the indictment of the president.

Here are the crimes attributed to Bolsonaro that the PGR asked for the archiving and the entirety of the requests:

Epidemic with death result (art. 267 of the CP):

Prison from 10 to 15 years. If the result is death, the penalty is doubled. When it is practiced intentionally and there are deaths, it is considered a heinous crime. In this case, bail, pardon, amnesty or provisional release cannot be granted. Here’s the intact (660 KB).

Detention from 1 month to 1 year and fine. It involves disobeying some determination of the public power created to prevent the spread of contagious diseases, such as the use of a mask. Here’s the intact (656 KB).

Detention from 3 months to 1 year and fine. It involves encouraging the cure of diseases by means that have no scientific backing, without publicizing the effectiveness (secret means) or guaranteeing that it is an infallible treatment. Here’s the intact (650 KB).

Detention of 1 to 3 months or fine. It occurs when public resources are invested in a different way than stipulated by a certain law. Here’s the intact (585 KB).

Detention from 3 months to 1 year and fine. It refers to the failure to fulfill the obligations of a public official. It can be by omission or by action. Here’s the intact (353 KB).

In all, 9 crimes were imputed to Bolsonaro. In addition to the 5 with a request for archiving, the president was accused of incitement to crime, forgery of a private document, crimes against humanity and crime of responsibility. Find out more in this report.

Lindôra also asked for the shelving of investigations against ministers Marcelo Queiroga, of Health, and Wagner Rosário, of CGU (Comptroller General of the Union); the leader of the government in the Chamber, deputy Ricardo Barros (PP-PR); former ministers Eduardo Pazuello (Health) and Braga Netto (Casa Civil); the former secretaries of the Ministry of Health Hélio Angotti Netto and Élcio Franco; and the deputy Osmar Terra (MDB-RS).

The PGR received the CPI’s final report at the end of October 2021. Senators personally took the document to the Attorney General of the Republic, Augusto Aras.

Read the full note:

“In relation to the manifestations for the archiving of petitions filed as a result of the final report of the Covid-19 CPI, the Attorney General’s Office clarifies:

“- All manifestations sent to the Federal Supreme Court are duly motivated, meet technical criteria and the specific rules that regulate Criminal Law. Since the delivery of the CPI’s final report to the PGR, on October 27 of last year, the agency has been adopting all measures to give the material due legal treatment.

“- As widely publicized on the institution’s website, the content initially presented did not meet the legal criteria to motivate the presentation of a criminal complaint against anyone: it did not bring the proper list of individualized evidence to support the indictments against authorities with jurisdiction by prerogative of function nor the necessary correlation between each typical fact practiced and the pertinent documents.

“- By breaking down the content into 10 petitions, the PGR made the decision to forward all the material to the STF, so that the deepening of the investigations could be supervised by the rapporteur ministers. In almost nine months of work, the agency requested and carried out diligences, heard witnesses and analyzed statements by the defense of the respective defendants, among other typical investigative measures that can be consulted in the procedural progress of the STF, including the decision that had evidence illegally incinerated. harvested.

“- The PGR also reiterates that, although extremely important, the role of the Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry has a political character. The Public Prosecutor’s Office, on the other hand, is limited by the principles that govern legal activity, which includes respect for due process of law, the guarantee of ample defense and the chain of custody of any evidence, which are essential to avoid future annulments. Parameters that have the purpose of protecting citizens and society against abuses by the State, in favor of the dignity of the human person.”