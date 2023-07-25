Previous petition included all those suspected of involvement in the acts, but received criticism from the former president’s defense

The PGR (Attorney General’s Office) presented this Monday (July 24, 2023) a new request for access to data from followers of the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) on the social networks. In a new petition sent to the Minister of the STF (Federal Supreme Court) Alexandre de Moraes, the deputy prosecutor and head of the investigation into the acts of January 8, Carlos Frederico Santos, requests access to the information of 244 defendants in the case.

Last week, the request made by the sub-prosecutor to access data of all Bolsonaro’s followers was criticized by the former president’s defense and by his supporters, who claimed “attempted political monitoring”.

The object of the Attorney General’s Office is to know whether the 244 accused are Bolsonaro’s followers and whether they forwarded content posted by the former president, who came under investigation after publishing, on January 10, a video that questioned the legitimacy of the result of the 2022 elections.

The post was deleted after the repercussions of the case, but Moraes determined that the platforms preserve the material.

By restricting the request for access to the complete list of followers, the sub-prosecutor claimed that it was necessary to ensure the speed of the investigation.

“Aiming at the public interest and social peace, also considering the indispensability of ensuring efficiency and speed in the progress of investigations, the Federal Public Prosecutor’s Office requests that the request be disregarded”he stated.

If the sending of data is determined by Minister Alexandre de Moraes, the information will support investigations into possible Bolsonaro demonstrations in favor of the coup acts of January 8.

With information from Brazil Agency.