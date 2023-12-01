Deputy says that the request is the “first good news he received about the case” and that “he is in a hurry for everything to be clarified”

The PGR (Attorney General’s Office) requested this Friday (Dec 1, 2023) the opening of an investigation against the federal deputy André Janones (Avante-MG) to the STF (Supreme Federal Court). The request demands that complaints be investigated about the alleged “rachadinha” scheme (salary transfer to employees) carried out by the congressman and his former advisors.

The request was made by the deputy attorney general of the Republic, Ana Borges Coêlho Santos. She considered that “the facts are serious”with signs sufficiently suggestive of infringement, and “require further examination”.

“It is necessary to clarify whether federal deputy André Luis Gaspar Janones associated himself, in a stable and permanent manner, with advisors and former advisors appointed by him to occupy commission positions in his office, for the specific purpose of committing crimes against Public Administration, consisting of systematic transfers to the political agent of part of the public resources intended to pay the salaries of these public servants, through prior adjustment, a practice popularly known as ‘rachadinha’“, says the text. Here’s the complete (PDF – 195kB).

The STF must now analyze the request and decide whether to further investigate. To the Power360the Court informed that there is still no forecast of when the analysis will be carried out.

According to the text, the conduct reported may fall within the crimes of:

criminal association;

embezzlement;

concussion, when a person who has or will assume a public position uses the position, in some way, to demand, for himself or for another, some type of undue advantage; It is

criminal continuity, when there is the commission of 2 or more subsequent crimes of the same type, under the same condition of time, place and method of execution.

The classifications would extend to other people who may have worked with the congressman in the case, even if they have not yet been identified.

THE OTHER SIDE

Wanted by Power360Janones’ press office stated that the congressman is “very happy” with the request to open an investigation, which he considers “the first good news” about the case. “He received the news with extreme joy. No one is in a greater hurry than him for this to be clarified.”he said.