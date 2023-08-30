Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/30/2023 – 7:22 am

The Deputy Attorney General of the Republic Carlos Frederico Santos requested the Superior Court of Justice (STJ) to sell an airplane and five luxury cars to the governor of Acre, Gladson Cameli (PP), investigated in Operation Ptolemy as the alleged leader of a corruption and money laundering at the top of the state administration.

According to a report by the Federal Police, the assets that the Public Prosecutor’s Office wants to dispose of would result in an outlay of R$ 4.5 million. The request will be analyzed by Minister Nancy Andrighi, rapporteur for the inquiry at the STJ.

The governor of Acre is at the center of an investigation that investigates suspected misuse of public funds in infrastructure works and maintenance of health units and schools, as well as fraud in hiring, overbilling of contracts, payment of bribes and money laundering.

Cameli was the main target of the third stage of Ptolomeu, launched in March. The Federal Police suspect that the governor has bought cars and properties to launder money.

Now, the Federal Public Prosecutor’s Office is asking that the governor’s assets be put up for sale, even before a possible denunciation or conviction.

The justification is the difficulty in keeping the items safeguarded by the Justice: Chevrolet Cruze with armor – valued at R$ 195.9 thousand; Land Rover Discovery – valued at BRL 530 thousand; VW Jetta – valued at BRL 185.8 thousand; BMW X6 XDrive – valued at BRL 102.6 thousand; VW Amarok CD – valued at BRL 176.4 thousand; Beech Aircraft 8 – valued at R$3.4 million.

Law

The deputy attorney maintained to the STJ that the possibility of early disposal is provided for in the Money Laundering Law. If the governor is convicted, the amount would be converted to the Public Treasury. If Cameli is acquitted, the amount would be refunded. The PF report also estimated the governor’s property values, including a house in Rio Branco estimated at R$3.1 million and an apartment in São Paulo estimated at R$4.2 million.

The report had not been able to contact Cameli’s defense until last night.

The information is from the newspaper The State of S. Paulo.