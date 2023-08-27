The deputy prosecutor asked that the accused be convicted of armed criminal association, violent abolition, coup d’état and qualified damage

The PGR (Attorney General of the Republic) reinforced on Friday (25.Aug.2023) the request for the conviction of 30 accused of participating in the coup acts of the 8th of January. The request is in the final allegations sent to the STF (Federal Supreme Court).

In the petition, deputy prosecutor Carlos Frederico Santos reiterates that those involved must be convicted of the crimes of armed criminal association, violent abolition of the Democratic State of Law, coup d’état and qualified damage.

To support the requests for convictions, the sub-prosecutor inserted photos, videos and intelligence reports against the group, accused of participating in the invasion of the Planalto Palace, Congress and the Supreme Court.

“The penalty to be applied to the accused must be exemplary because they are serious crimes committed in a multitudinous context that aimed to implement an authoritarian regime in place of a legitimately elected government”, wrote the deputy prosecutor.

The prosecution also requested that the damages be compensated by the accused. The calculated loss is R$ 25 million.

So far, the PGR has already reinforced 115 requests for convictions against those investigated for the acts of January 8.

In another investigation, the prosecution evaluates the execution of agreements of non-criminal prosecution. The possibility of an agreement involves the accused who were in the group set up in front of the Army headquarters in Brasília on the day of the acts and did not participate in the invasion of public buildings. 1,156 people can benefit.

With information from Brazil Agency.