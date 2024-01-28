Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 01/28/2024 – 7:09

The Attorney General's Office (PGR) recommended to the Ministry of Justice and Public Security that punishments be established, with gradation of responsibility, for cases of police officers who fail to use or inappropriately use body cameras. “The misuse of cameras without due sanction is unlikely to result in the effectiveness of their implementation”, warns the Federal Public Ministry.

The body also suggests that the implementation of body cameras by state security bodies be a mandatory criterion for the transfer of resources from the National Public Security Fund and the National Penitentiary Fund – funds that supply the Public Security Secretariats of the country.

Craft

The indications are contained in a letter sent to the department by the coordinator of the Chamber of External Control of Police Activity and the Prison System, Elizeta Ramos. The document narrates suggestions prepared by the Interinstitutional Working Group Against Racism in Police Activity.

The Ministry is in a transition phase. Minister Ricardo Lewandowski will soon take over the portfolio, who chose Attorney General Mário Luiz Sarrubbo for the post of National Secretary of Public Security. In the meantime, the agency opened a public consultation on the proposed ordinance that deals with the National Guideline on Body Cameras in Public Security.

In the list of suggestions to Justice, the Federal Public Ministry argues that activating the cameras without the possibility of choice by the police officer is “a much more effective measure for reducing police lethality and for transparency and preventing corruption”. “It is recommended that this modality is the only applicable one, especially in the case of overt policing”, says the text.

Storage

The Prosecutor's Office also made suggestions regarding the period for which camera records should be stored. The draft ordinance submitted for public consultation provided for an interval of 90 days, but the MPF defends the extension of the period.

It argues that, in the case of ongoing investigations, it must correspond, at least, to the duration of the investigation and possible legal proceedings. A five-year interval is also proposed for recording incidents resulting in death and serious bodily injury.

Politicized since the 2022 election campaign, the debate over the adoption of cameras in police uniforms gained a new chapter at the beginning of the year. The governor of São Paulo, Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans), stated that he would not invest public resources in installing more cameras in uniforms and claimed that this type of equipment does not protect citizens.

Subsequently, the Ministry of Justice – which, during the first year under Dino, was unable to fulfill its promise to increase transfers from the National Public Security Fund to States that implemented the measure – announced “national guidelines” for the use of cameras.

Last Monday, the 22nd, Tarcísio, however, stated that he is evaluating the possibility of purchasing more body cameras for the State's military police officers, relating the investment to the state public security program “Muralha Paulista”.

The information is from the newspaper The State of S. Paulo.