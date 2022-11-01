In a video, the head of the MPF stated that the agency seeks “judicial decisions throughout Brazil so that the highways are released”

The Attorney General of the Republic, Augusto Aras, said this Tuesday (Nov. “by people who claim not to accept the results of the polls”.

“We at the Brazilian Public Ministry are committed to preserving freedom of expression in a peaceful and orderly manner in public places, as the Constitution says. For this, we have made every effort to seek judicial decisions throughout Brazil so that highways are released, preserving supply, economic order and the freedom to come and go for all Brazilians”said in video.

Watch (52s):

The declaration comes after about 200 members of the MPF (Federal Public Ministry) and 30 deputy attorneys general of the agency headed by Aras, demanded that the PRG coordinate efforts to demobilize the “insurrection scenario” caused by roadblocks across the country.

The Deputy Attorneys General stated that the President’s alleged omission Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in case “may have criminal relevance”, Besides “being able to configure other related crimes”. read the intact of the document (607 KB).

“It is unacceptable that any authority, faced with an escalation that wants to supplant the legitimacy of the popular vote by force and disorder, impassively watches this scenario, without any consequence”, they said.

Groups of truck drivers have blocked at least 230 stretches of highways since dawn on Monday (31.Oct) ​​against the victory of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) in the presidential elections on Sunday (30.Oct).

According to survey of Power 360together with the PRF (Federal Highway Police) state units, 21 states and the Federal District registered active roadblocks until 11 am this Tuesday (Nov. 1). Read the full list of closed roads in this article.

On Monday night (Oct 31), the Minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) Alexandre de Moraes ordered the PRF to unblock the highways immediately. Later, the STF formed a majority to uphold Moraes’ decision. Another decision by the minister determined that the PM (Military Police) can clear highways, including federal ones.

This Tuesday (Nov. 1), the PRF (Federal Highway Police) said it was unable to specify a day or time for the complete release of the country’s federal highways.