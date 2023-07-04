Brazil Agencyi

Brazil Agency https://www.istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/

07/03/2023 – 22:29

Share



The Attorney General’s Office (PGR) sent, this Monday (3), to the Federal Supreme Court (STF) an opinion to guarantee the separation of property regime in cases of marriage or stable union involving elderly people over 70 years old.

The document was attached to the process in which the Court is discussing the constitutionality of article 1641 of the Civil Code, a device that obliges the adoption of the regime of separation of property for those over 70 years of age.

In the opinion of the attorney general, Augusto Aras, the rule is constitutional as it guarantees the right to property of the elderly and their heirs.

“Considering the special protection to be given to the elderly, it is constitutionally legitimate to use age as a criterion for differentiating individuals or social groups”, argued Aras.

The case judged by the Supreme Court involves the appeal of a spouse to enter into the division of assets of the deceased partner. The stable union was held at age 72. The first instance of the Justice of São Paulo validated the division of the inheritance, but the understanding was annulled by the other instances.

The rapporteur for the process is Minister Luís Roberto Barroso. The trial date has not yet been set.























