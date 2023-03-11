Governor was removed by decision of Minister Alexandre de Moraes; Deadline ends April 9

The PGR (Attorney General of the Republic) took a stand of the revocation of the removal of the governor of the Federal District, Ibaneis Rocha (MDB), of the charge. The body sent an opinion this Friday (10.Mar.2023) to the STF (Federal Supreme Court) with the manifestation.

Ibaneis was removed by Minister Alexandre de Moraes for 90 days after the January 8 acts. The deadline ends on April 9.

In the opinion, deputy prosecutor Carlos Frederico Santos, head of the group investigating the acts, understands that Ibaneis’s return to office will not harm the investigation, such as impeding the collection of evidence, obstructing investigations and risking public order. public.

“Currently, the requirements of the precautionary measure of removal from public service are not fulfilled, notwithstanding the future analysis regarding the existence or not of evidence for criminal responsibility”says the opinion.

The removal was granted to investigate the alleged omission of Ibaneis and other authorities in containing the acts of extremists in the federal capital.

After the removal, Ibaneis declared that he respects the minister’s decision and reiterated: “faith in justice and democratic institutions”.

With information from Brazil Agency.