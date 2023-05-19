Brazil Agencyi

5/18/2023 – 9:41 PM

The Attorney General’s Office (PGR) sent to the Federal Supreme Court (STF) an opinion in favor of maintaining the arrest of Colonel Jorge Eduardo Naime, former Commander of Operations of the Military Police of the Federal District.

Naime was arrested by decision of STF Minister Alexandre Moraes shortly after the coup acts of January 8, in Brasília.

The opinion of the PGR was sent to support the release request made last week by Naime’s defense. For deputy prosecutor Carlos Frederico Santos, head of the investigation into the coup acts, granting freedom to the colonel poses risks to the investigations.

Jorge Naime’s request for freedom was made after Moraes ordered the release of former minister Anderson Torres, who is also being investigated. The defense argues that the colonel is being investigated for the same facts as Torres and that there is no point in maintaining his imprisonment.

“All the military police officers who were supposedly involved in the events of the 8th of January have already been heard, and there is no presumed influence that Naime would have on the others. The revocation of pre-trial detention would in no way interfere with the smoothness of the investigations and the collection of evidence. Naime has a fixed residence and ties to the Federal District, having served in an exemplary manner in the Military Police for decades,” said the defense.

There is no deadline for Moraes to decide whether the colonel will be released.
























