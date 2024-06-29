The Prosecutor’s Office sent an opinion to the Supreme Court requesting that those accused of ordering Marielle’s murder remain in prison

A PGR (Attorney General’s Office) sent on Thursday (June 27, 2024) an opinion to the STF (Federal Supreme Court) in which it requests the maintenance of the arrest of the federal deputy Chiquinho Brazão (no party-RJ), from the counselor of the TCE-RJ (Court of Auditors of the State of Rio de Janeiro) Domingos Brazão and the former head of the Civil Police of Rio Rivaldo Barbosa.

The 3 have been in prison since March for their alleged involvement in the murder of the councilor Marielle Franco (Psol-RJ) and driver Anderson Gomes, in 2018.

In the opinion, deputy prosecutor Hidenburgo Chateaubriand stated that the brothers Brazão and Rivaldo should remain in prison. Custody, according to the PGR, is necessary so that public order and the progress of investigations are ensured. The request for release was made to the Supreme Court by the defense of the accused.

“This framework, which justified the ordering of the arrests that the defendants now seek to see revoked, has not undergone any change. The factual elements remain strictly the same, and there is therefore no reason to reverse the decisions that were made on this basis.”declared the prosecutor.

The request to release the three defendants was made to Minister Alexandre de Moraes, who is the rapporteur of the case in the Court. According to the defense, there is no risk of escape and less serious measures can be determined by the minister.

The Supreme Court made defendants Domingos Brazão, Chiquinho Brazão, Rivaldo Barbosa and Military Police Major Ronald Paulo de Alves Pereira on June 18. All are responsible for the crimes of homicide and criminal organization.

With information from Brazil Agency.