In the appeal, the Attorney General’s Office states that Toffoli’s decision gives the minister an “incompatible privilege”; agency requests copies of images
The PGR (Attorney General’s Office) expressed its opposition to the inclusion of STF (Supreme Federal Court) minister Alexandre de Moraes as an assistant prosecutor in the case of the alleged harassment he suffered at an airport in Rome, Italy, on July 14 .
In the resource –signed by the interim Attorney General of the Republic Elizeta Ramos and the Deputy Attorney General of the Republic Ana Borges Santos–, the body states that the decision by Dias Toffoli, rapporteur of the case, gives “incompatible privilege” to Moraes. Here’s the complete of the document (PDF – 398 kB).
The PGR also calls for an end to restrictions on filming recorded at Rome airport. “There are, in particular, no acts of private life that justify maintaining the confidentiality of these recordings. From this perspective, there is no need to consider possible invasion of the sphere of privacy of individuals and violation of fundamental rights”says the resource.
According to the PGR resource, the prosecution assistant can only be used when the person being investigated becomes a defendant. The case of harassment of Moraes remains in the investigation phase. The body assesses that Toffoli’s decision violates the competence of the Public Prosecutor’s Office, which is responsible for filing the complaint.
“Admitting ‘assistance’ in the inquisitorial phase, as done by the eminent Minister rapporteur in the decision now being appealed, may lead to the mistaken conclusion that it represents a manifestly unconstitutional attempt, in direct violation of art. 129, item I, of the Federal Constitution, to give legitimacy to the alleged victims to replace the Public Ministry, even if the natural prosecutor may eventually promote the archiving of the pieces of information”says an excerpt from the resource.
Toffoli had accepted Moraes and his family as prosecutor assistants on October 17. At the time, the PGR was also against it. On Tuesday (Oct 27), the minister also denied the defense of the trio accused of harassing Moraes access to a copy of the video of the moment. In the decision, the minister says it is necessary to preserve the “intimacy” of those involved in the case. Here’s the complete (PDF – 192 kB).
