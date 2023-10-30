In the appeal, the Attorney General’s Office states that Toffoli’s decision gives the minister an “incompatible privilege”; agency requests copies of images

The PGR (Attorney General’s Office) expressed its opposition to the inclusion of STF (Supreme Federal Court) minister Alexandre de Moraes as an assistant prosecutor in the case of the alleged harassment he suffered at an airport in Rome, Italy, on July 14 .

In the resource –signed by the interim Attorney General of the Republic Elizeta Ramos and the Deputy Attorney General of the Republic Ana Borges Santos–, the body states that the decision by Dias Toffoli, rapporteur of the case, gives “incompatible privilege” to Moraes. Here’s the complete of the document (PDF – 398 kB).

The PGR also calls for an end to restrictions on filming recorded at Rome airport. “There are, in particular, no acts of private life that justify maintaining the confidentiality of these recordings. From this perspective, there is no need to consider possible invasion of the sphere of privacy of individuals and violation of fundamental rights”says the resource.