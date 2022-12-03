According to Lindôra Araújo, security forces acted to end roadblocks, without the need for “the use of force”

The Deputy Attorney General of the Republic, Lindôra Araújo, rejected on Thursday (1.Dec.2022) the request of the Public Ministry of Mato Grosso to impose fines and seize the assets of pro-military intervention demonstrators.

In the text, Lindôra stated that the security forces of Mato Grosso were, “from the start”acting together with the PRF (Federal Highway Police) to undo the blockades on federal highways “without the need to use force”🇧🇷 Here’s the full (888 KB).

The Deputy Attorney General also claimed that the action would not be adequate to the “individualization of responsibilities” and “application of coercive measures to natural persons”🇧🇷

The request was made by attorney general José Antônio Borges Pereira, from Mato Grosso. He requested the imposition of fines of R$ 20,000 and R$ 100,000 for individuals and legal entities, respectively.

In order for the fines to be applied, the SSP-MT (Secretary of Public Security of Mato Grosso), the PF (Federal Police) and the PRF would have to identify the names and CPFs of the participants in the acts. Afterwards, the data would be forwarded to the STF (Federal Supreme Court).

In addition, the prosecutor asked for the seizure of property belonging to demonstrators present in camps of supporters of the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL), such as tents, chairs and coolers.

After the result of the 2nd round of elections, Bolsonaristas dissatisfied with the victory of the president-elect, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), has asked for the help of the Armed Forces to “to save” Brazil.

O Power360 found that the demonstrators were instructed not to raise banners with the word “military intervention”, nor use President Bolsonaro’s name.