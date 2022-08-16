Former Attorney General of the Republic died in 2021; was honored for 50 years of service

The PGR (Attorney General’s Office) held an event this Monday (Aug. The ceremony was also organized to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the inauguration of the PGR headquarters building in Brasília, conceived and built during Brindeiro’s administration.

The event was attended by the current Attorney General of the Republic, Augusto Aras; the deputy PGR, Lindôra Araújo; the presidents of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), of the STJ (Superior Court of Justice), Humberto Martins, and of the ANPR (National Association of Attorneys of the Republic), Ubiratan Cazetta; the Minister of Justice, Anderson Torres; and the Minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) Dias Toffoli.

Brindeiro was appointed to the post of Attorney General of the Republic by former President Fernando Henrique Cardoso. He was in office for 8 years, from 1995 to 2003. He died in October 2021, aged 73, as a result of Covid-19. He was honored for 50 years of dedication to public service.

was called “general drawer of the Republic” because it would not have continued prosecutions against politicians. Part of the criticism involves the approval of Constitutional Amendment 16, of 1997, which opened the possibility of reelection for those who held executive positions at all levels of government. Approval was through vote buying. Brindeiro, however, did not proceed with any complaint.

Brindeiro also conceived and built the PGR headquarters, inaugurated on August 15, 2002. It is a set formed by 6 buildings, 2 of them round and mirrored, designed by Oscar Niemeyer. The PGR launched a documentary It’s a book (intact8 MB) on the construction of the headquarters.

“Visionary” and “Wronged”

“Geraldo Brindeiro was a cultured and visionary man, he envisioned a broad and strong, harmonic and harmonizing Public Ministry, whose architectural symbol did it justice. For this, he dared to undertake the materialization of Niemeyer’s project”, said Aras.

“Its bridges and ground paths, nature reflected in the glass and present in its gardens. All of them symbolize and fulfill in architecture the desire for justice through balance and the connection between the cosmos and the citizen.”, continued the PGR. Because it is mirrored, the building has been known, since its construction, for killing birds, which hit the glass during flight.

Toffoli remembered Brindeiro as a fair person, who always welcomed anyone who came to him.

“Brazil, I have no doubt, is indebted to the discreet, elegant and very thoughtful figure of Geraldo Brindeiro. All of us here follow the criticism that Brindeiro received at the head of the PGR and the misunderstandings that he knew how to live with during and after his administration, always with a democratic spirit. In retrospect, these criticisms turn out to be even more unfair.”he said.

Pacheco said that in addition to honoring Brindeiro, the act served as a reparation to “historical errors” committed against the former PGR.

“[Brindeiro] was someone who dared to defend his institution, which is much more than a constitutional provision, much more than the legal diplomas that guide it, much more than a building —very beautiful by the way—, but it is composed mainly of men and women that make this a very important institution for the country”said the president of the Senate.

Ubiratan Cazetta, president of ANPR, said that time undid “unfair criticism” against the former PGR. “Time is the lord of reason. It undoes unfair criticism, enhances people’s qualities. If time hurts some, it makes others more valuable.”