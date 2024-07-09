Deadline was established in decision by Alexandre de Moraes; the agency will decide whether to file a complaint, file it or request further investigation

The PGR (Attorney General’s Office) has 15 days to speak out in the STF (Supreme Federal Court) investigation into the sale of gifts abroad by allies of the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

The deadline was established in a decision by STF minister Alexandre de Moraes on Monday (July 8), who removed the confidentiality of the PF (Federal Police) report and other documents from the investigation. The PGR will have until July 23 to decide whether:

will file the case;

will request further investigation; or

will report those involved to the STF, and may adjust the crimes indicted by the PF.

The Federal Police indicate that Bolsonaro’s allies attempted to sell or sold three sets of gifts received from foreign authorities during official trips. The market value of the goods is estimated at US$1,227,725.12 or R$6,826,151.661, according to the corporation.

Last Thursday (July 4), the Federal Police indicted Bolsonaro and 11 other people in the investigation that investigates the illegal sale of Saudi Arabian jewelry abroad. The corporation concluded that there was evidence of crimes of criminal association, money laundering, and appropriation of public assets against the former president.

UNDERSTAND THE CASE

The investigation, under the reporting of Moras at the Supreme Court, investigates the diversion of 3 luxury gift kits intended for then-president Bolsonaro by foreign governments.

kit 1: a tree sculpture and a boat sculpture;

a tree sculpture and a boat sculpture; kit 2: jewelry set consisting of cufflinks, a rosary, ring and watch made of rose gold;

jewelry set consisting of cufflinks, a rosary, ring and watch made of rose gold; kit 3: jewelry set consisting of a Rolex watch, a pen from the luxury brand Chopard, a pair of cufflinks, a ring and an Arabic rosary.

The case occurred after the TCU (Federal Court of Auditors) determined, in 2016, that all assets received by the heads of the Executive Branch must be incorporated into the assets of the Union. The exception is assets of a highly personal nature or for personal consumption – such as food, t-shirts, perfumes, caps, among others.

According to a report by the Federal Police, the items were sold to jewelry stores in the United States by allies of the former president. The investigation states that the embezzlement or attempted embezzlement totaled approximately R$6.8 million.

In total, Bolsonaro and 11 other people were indicted for the scheme. Read below who they are and what their crimes are: