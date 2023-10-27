Prosecutor says there is no reason to stipulate a percentage of vacancies; rules can differentiate men and women

The interim Attorney General of the Republic, Elizeta Ramos, filed on Thursday (26.Oct.2023) with the STF (Supreme Federal Court) 3 actions to suspend rules that restrict vacancies for women in the Armed Forces.

In the actions, the prosecutor argues that internal regulations of the Navy, Air Force and Army stipulate the percentage of women who can participate in military training courses. Elizeta argues that women should compete for 100% of the places offered in military selections.

“There is no reasonable and constitutional basis capable of justifying the restriction of female participation in military corporations. If the legislator and the corporations themselves consider that women are capable of holding the aforementioned positions, it is not plausible to establish impediments or restrictions to the exercise of this fundamental right, under penalty of manifestly discriminatory and prejudiced treatment” said the prosecutor.

This week, minister Cristiano Zanin suspended the public competition for the Military Police of Rio de Janeiro. The minister’s decision was motivated by an action by the PGR against the reservation of only 10% of places for women in the competition, whose tests were administered in August.

The discussion about limiting the participation of women in military competitions began after Zanin suspended, last month, the Federal District Military Police competition. The measure was taken after the PT sued the Court to challenge a local law that set a limit of 10% for women’s participation in the corporation’s workforce. The competition was later released with the removal of the requirement.