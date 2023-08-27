Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 08/26/2023 – 17:01

The Attorney General’s Office (PGR) filed a lawsuit with the Federal Supreme Court (STF) to declare unconstitutional a municipal law enacted by the Porto Alegre City Council, which instituted the Municipal Patriot Day, to be celebrated on January 8.

The date refers to the day when coup demonstrators supporting former President Jair Bolsonaro invaded and destroyed the headquarters of the Three Powers, in Brasília, in an attempt to overthrow the government of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

The manifestation of the PGR consists of an Argument of Non-compliance with a Fundamental Precept (ADPF), presented by the coordinator of the Strategic Group to Combat Anti-Democratic Acts (GCAA), Carlos Frederico Santos, and includes a request for a precautionary measure for the immediate suspension of the municipal law. The PGR asked that the action be distributed to Minister Alexandre de Moraes, considering the connection of the theme with the one dealt with in the inquiry that investigates the coup acts.

The municipal bill was proposed on March 15th by then councilor Alexandre Bobadra (PL) and enacted by the mayor, Hamilton Sossmeier (PTB), on July 10th. Bodara had his councilor mandate revoked just over 10 days ago, after being convicted in a lawsuit for abuse of economic power by the Regional Electoral Court of Rio Grande do Sul (TRE-RS).

The bill was not voted on in the plenary of the Chamber of Councilors of the capital of Rio Grande do Sul, but it passed through three committees and then went on to be sanctioned by Mayor Sebastião Melo. As the mayor did not manifest in the foreseen period, neither to veto or sanction, the project returned to the Chamber, which automatically transformed it into law.

The president of the Porto Alegre City Council came to express himself, in an official note, informed that the enactment of the law, which had complied with the legislative procedures, should occur due to a legal requirement. “It is not up to the president to judge the value of this or that agenda or project. When approved, and if the mayor is silenced, it is only up to the head of the legislature to enact it, which we did”, informed Hamilton Sossmeier (PTB).

The Porto Alegre city hall also informed in a note that it adopted the same stance of silencing municipal bills that create commemorative dates. “As in the law of councilor Aldacir Oliboni, who last June included the date of January 8 in the Calendar of Commemorative Dates and Awareness of the Municipality of Porto Alegre as a Day in Defense of Democracy, Mayor Sebastião Melo remained silent respecting the decision of the City Council, which approved Councilor Alexandre Bobadra’s proposal for the same date”, says the text.

The Minister of Justice and Public Security, Flávio Dino, sharply criticized the approval of the municipal law in Porto Alegre.

“Can a law honor a date of perpetration of crimes, such as January 8? Even more associating crimes with patriotism? From the perspective of Constitutional Law, the answer is very clear. The law affronts the principles of morality, the republican form, the representative system and the democratic regime. The expunction of the law is a matter of time”, he wrote in a post on social networks.

So far, more than 1,300 people have been sued by the Supreme Court for participating in the depredation of the headquarters of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), Congress and the Planalto Palace. About 120 investigated remain in prison.