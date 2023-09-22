Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 09/22/2023 – 21:00

Non-criminal prosecution agreements that depend on approval from the STF include obligations such as provision of community services, participation in ongoing democracy and payment of fines of up to R$20,000. The Attorney General’s Office (PGR) made official the first ten criminal prosecution agreements no criminal prosecution of individuals accused of inciting the coup acts on January 8, in Brasília.

For agreements to be signed, the accused must confess to the crimes they committed and submit to fulfilling a series of obligations, such as providing 300 hours of community service with monthly charges ranging between 30 and 60 hours.

Those involved in the coup acts must attend a course with the theme “Democracy, Rule of Law and Coup d’Etat” which will have a course load of 12 hours distributed in four three-hour modules, and will be made available in audiovisual format, as reported by the PGR in this Friday (23/09).

The agreement also provides for the payment of fines ranging between R$5,000 and R$20,000 and imposes on the accused a ban on keeping their social media profiles open “from the moment of celebration until full compliance with the ANPP [acordo de não persecução penal]”.

After signing the agreement, criminal action against the defendant is suspended, but can be resumed in case of non-compliance with obligations. After receiving the prosecutors’ proposal, the defendants’ defenses have ten days to confirm acceptance of the conditions.

The agreements, however, will need to be approved by Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF).

The PGR reported that 301 of the 1,125 accused of crimes whose sentences do not reach 4 years in prison expressed interest in signing the ANPP until this Friday. The individuals able to sign the agreement are those who were camped in front of the Army Headquarters, in Brasília.

The agreement will not be valid for those who committed crimes of coup d’état and violent abolition of the democratic State and coup d’état, considered serious offenses. These people will be tried and their sentences will be established by the STF.

First judgments at the STF

Last week, the Federal Supreme Court (STF) sentenced the first three defendants for the invasion and depredation of the headquarters of the Three Powers in Brasília.

By majority, the Court agreed with the crimes accused by the PGR of Aécio Lúcio Costa Pereira, 51; Thiago de Assis Mathar, 43; and Matheus Lima de Carvalho Lázaro, 24: criminal association, coup d’état, violent abolition of the Democratic Rule of Law, qualified damage to Union assets and deterioration of listed assets.

In the trial at the STF headquarters, Aécio Lúcio Costa Pereira and Matheus Lima de Carvalho Lázaro received sentences of 17 years in prison, while Thiago de Assis Mathar was sentenced to 14 years. The accused must also pay a fine and compensation of R$30 million for collective moral damages to be paid jointly.

In the trial, the PGR’s thesis prevailed that the crimes of January 8th were committed by a crowd and that, therefore, everyone is responsible for the result of the crime, without the need for individualization of conduct. The next defendants will be judged in the virtual plenary.

