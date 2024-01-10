Antônio Rios Palhares was targeted by the Federal Police for exchanging messages with businesspeople on WhatsApp

The PGR (Attorney General's Office) fired an employee investigated for disseminating anti-democratic messages against the STF (Supreme Federal Court) via WhatsApp. Antônio Rios Palhares was a commissioned employee and was dismissed (complete – PDF – 140 kB) at the beginning of this month. According to the news portal UOLPalhares has already been the target of search and seizure by the PF (Federal Police) for allegedly exchanging messages with businessmen who allegedly incited a coup d'état in the country.