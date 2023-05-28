Request for deputies says that the minister did not declare a house of R$ 3 million; head of Secom says that property was declared to the tax authorities

A RMP (Attorney General’s Office) filed a request for an investigation against the chief minister of Secom (Secretary of Communication of the Presidency), Paulo Pimenta, for alleged failure to declare real estate with the Electoral Court. The decision was made by the Deputy Attorney General of the Republic, Lindora Araújo. Here’s the full (225 KB).

The request against the head of Secom was sent to the PGR by the impeached federal deputy Deltan Dallagnol (We can-PR) and by Kim Kataguiri (Brasil-SP Union); Marcel Van Hattem (Novo-RS); Rosangela Moro (Brasil-SP Union); Luiz Phillipe of Orleans and Bragança (PL-SP); doctor Frederick (Patriota-MG); Luiz Lima (PL-RJ); and by Mauricio Marcon (We can-LOL).

According to the congressmen, Pimenta would not have included a property valued at around R$ 3 million reais in his declaration of equity to the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) when he was a candidate in the 2014, 2018 and 2022 elections. “could have an even higher updated value”.

The allegation of the deputies was based on a reportage from the Folha de S.Paulo published in March 2023. According to information in the newspaper, the chief minister of Secom omitted from his electoral declaration of assets for 2014, 2018 and 2022 a house purchased in 2013 for R$ 1.6 million (about R$ 3 million corrected for inflation) in Lago Norte, a prime region of Brasília (DF).

In response, the Minister of Secom stated that the property is declared “annually” to the Federal Revenue through the income tax of his wife, Cláudia Pereira Dutra, with whom, according to him, he is married with community property.

In her decision, the Deputy Attorney General of the Republic stated that the congressmen’s request “they limited themselves to gathering journalistic articles, published in the media, devoid of any type of evidence”.

He also stated that opening an investigation to investigate Paulo Pimenta would only be justified “demonstrated the existence of minimal evidence of the active and concrete participation of the holder of the prerogative in criminal offenses, which is not verified in the documentation that accompanies the present procedure”.