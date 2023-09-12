The accused would be held responsible for 5 crimes, and no longer 4, if the request from the Attorney General’s Office is accepted by the Supreme Court

The PGR (Attorney General’s Office) expanded, this Monday (September 11, 2023), the complaint presented to the STF against 31 people investigated for the extremist acts of January 8th. It states that those investigated must also become defendants for deterioration of listed assets.

The accused have already been charged with 4 crimes (read more below) after being detained in the camp set up in front of the Army Headquarters, in Brasília. The expert reports produced by the Federal Police indicated that the accused actually participated in the acts of vandalism.

If the PGR request is accepted by the Supreme Court, the accused would be held responsible for 5 crimes:

criminal association;

violent abolition of the Democratic Rule of Law;

coup d’etat;

qualified damage due to violence;

deterioration of listed heritage.

During the investigations, 1,388 biological samples were collected from men and women who were imprisoned in the Federal District penitentiary system. The samples were compared with fingerprints found on personal objects left behind during the depredation of the Palácio do Planalto, the National Congress and the headquarters of the Federal Supreme Court.

During the acts, PF experts found socks, shirts, face towels, lipstick, metal bars, water bottles, soda cans, cigarette butts and blood marks.

According to Deputy Attorney General Carlos Frederico Santos, responsible for the investigation, the evidence proves that the accused must also answer for carrying out the acts.

“With this evidence, it is possible to say with confidence that, even if these people were not detained in the act in the National Congress, in the Palácio do Planalto or in the STF, they were in these places and acted as executors of the multitudinous crimes”said Santos.

The Supreme Court will judge on Wednesday (September 13th) the first people accused of participating in the coup acts.

With information from Brazil Agency.