05/19/2023 – 22:03

The Attorney General’s Office (PGR) concluded that deputies Clarissa Tércio (PP-PE) and Silvia Waiãpi (PL-AP) did not initiate the coup acts on January 8 in Brasília.

The opinion was sent this Friday, the 19th, to the Federal Supreme Court (STF) and states that, although they made publications with ‘ideological bias’ on social networks, the deputies only manifested themselves after the invasion of the buildings in Praça dos Três Poderes .

“Analyzing the material gathered during the investigations, it appears that no indication of the commission of a crime is extracted, even with an interpretative effort”, says an excerpt from the document. “There is no causal link between the criminal practices that occurred and the posting.”

Deputy Attorney General of the Republic Carlos Frederico Santos, who signs the manifestation on behalf of the PGR, defended the shelving of the investigation, without offering a complaint. He stated that it is up to the Board of Ethics of the Chamber to analyze whether there has been a breach of decorum.

Deputy Clarissa Tércio posted a video of the invasion of the National Congress on Instagram: “We just took power. We are inside Congress. All people are up here. This will go down in history, the history of my grandchildren, my great-grandchildren”, narrates a female voice while filming the demonstrators.

In testimony, the deputy denied that the voice was hers. Clarissa stated that she was not in Brasilia on the day of the coup acts and that, when she found out about the ‘seriousness’ of the protests, she published a note repudiating the acts of violence.

Silvia Waiãpi also released a video of the invasions and included the caption: “People take the Esplanada dos Ministérios this Sunday! Seizure of power by the Brazilian people dissatisfied with the red government.”

The deputy said in a statement that she was not in Brasilia on January 8 and that she shared the record ‘for journalistic information purposes’.

Deputy André Fernandes (PL-CE) is also being investigated. Regarding him, the PGR asked for another 60 days to complete the investigation. On January 6, the parliamentarian announced the act that resulted in the invasion of the Planalto Palace and the STF and National Congress buildings. “This weekend, the first act against the Lula government will take place in Praça dos Três Poderes. We will be there,” he said. He also shared a photo of the closet door of Minister Alexandre de Moraes’ togas, ripped off by the vandals, with the caption: “Whoever laughs will be arrested”.























