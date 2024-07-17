Decision is based on a PF report rewritten after the original text did not indict those involved; the accusation is of slander and insult

The PGR (Attorney General’s Office) reported this Tuesday (16.Jul.2024) the trio accused of harassing the STF (Supreme Federal Court) minister Alexandre de Moraes and his son, Alexandre Barci de Moraes, at Rome airport, in July 2023.

Roberto Mantovani Filho, his wife, Andreia Munarão, and his son-in-law, Alex Zanatta Bignotto, were charged with slander. Mantovani, accused of assaulting the minister’s son, was also charged with actual injury. Here is the full (PDF – 1 MB).

The decision is based on the PF (Federal Police) report on the case – rewritten after police chief Hiroshi Araújo failed to indict those involved. The police document cites videos from the airport that captured the incident.

According to the Poder360the images were not analyzed by the PGR for the presentation of the complaint, nor made available to the defense of the accused. Only the reporting minister of the case at the Supreme Court, Minister Dias Toffoli, and a group of police officers had access to the recording.

Below is an excerpt from the document:

“The images from Rome International Airport allow us to conclude that Roberto Mantovani Filho and Andreia Munarão provoked, caused and, possibly, through their body language shown in the images, may have offended, insulted or even slandered Minister Alexandre de Moraes and his son Alexandre Barci de Moraes at Rome International Airport, triggering an attack by Roberto Mantovani against Alexandre Barci, who was hit in the face with an apparent slap, with the back of his right hand, given by Mantovani during the argument.”

If the complaint signed by the Attorney General of the Republic is accepted, it is expected that the video will be made available so that the trio’s lawyers can create their defense thesis and make oral arguments in the Supreme Court plenary.

In a statement, lawyer Ralph Tórtima said that the complaint is “partial, biased and mistaken”. He stated that, as the case progresses, he hopes “finally” have access to images recorded at the airport.

“With them, the truth will be reestablished and everything will be duly clarified, achieving the desired Justice.”, declared the lawyer. Here is the full (PDF – 172 kB).