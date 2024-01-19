In a complaint sent to the STF, Paulo Gonet considered the former deputy a “relevant link” for the attacks on the Three Powers

The PGR (Attorney General's Office) sent a complaint to the STF (Supreme Federal Court) on Thursday (18 January 2024) in which it accuses the former federal deputy Robert Jefferson of having a link with the 8th of January. Here's the complete of the document (PDF – 101 kB).

At the demonstration, the Attorney General of the Republic, Paulo Gonet, considered Jefferson a “relevant link” for the extremist attacks on the headquarters of the Three Powers, in Brasília. Gonet stated that the former deputy used the party structure of the PTB (Brazilian Labor Party) to “fragile” the institutions. He was president of the party from 2016 to 2021.

“The facts attributed to the defendant Roberto Jefferson can be seen as a relevant link in this mechanism that resulted in the violent acts of January 8, 2023. This perspective is strengthened by considering that it is attributed to the defendant, in addition to having used part of the financed party structure by the treasury to weaken the institutions of the Republic, having publicly formulated inane verbal attacks against central institutions of the democratic Republic, in an effort that the vision of this moment allows us to situate as a strategy aimed at fomenting a movement of reprehensible disruption of the political order”said Gonet. See also Terrorists invade community and kill eleven Christians in Mozambique

Roberto Jefferson has been in prison since October 2022, after firing a firearm at federal police officers who were carrying out search and seizure warrants at his home, located in Comendador Levy Gasparian (RJ).

The former deputy has also been a defendant in the STF since June of the same year for inciting crimes against national security, slander and homophobia. At the time, the Court accepted the complaint presented by the PGR in 2021.

The crimes indicated by the PGR against Roberto Jefferson involved statements made by the former deputy throughout 2021.

slander: state that the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), committed malfeasance by not proceeding with the impeachment request against Supreme Court ministers;

homophobia: affirm that the LGBT population would represent "the moral demolition of the family"associating the group with drug addicts and drug dealers.

To the Power360the PGR informed that the case is under secrecy.