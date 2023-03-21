There are 16 accused of acting as executors and 134 as instigators of acts against the headquarters of the Three Powers

The PGR (Attorney General of the Republic) denounced to the STF (Federal Supreme Court) over 150 people for involvement in the acts of January 8th. Sixteen were considered executors and 134 were considered instigators.

According to the PGR, the 16 involved were arrested red-handed inside the Planalto Palace and are free. They had the arrest replaced by precautionary measures, such as the use of electronic anklets and the ban on maintaining contact with other investigated.

The group is accused of the crimes of armed criminal association, violent abolition of the democratic rule of law, qualified damage to Union property and deterioration of listed property.

The group of 134 denounced was arrested in flagrante delicto at the Army Headquarters, in Brasília, 1 day after the acts. Afterwards, they were released on condition that they comply with precautionary measures. They are accused of inciting the animosity of the Armed Forces against the Constitutional Powers and criminal association, whose maximum penalty, in case of conviction, can reach 3 years and 3 months of imprisonment.

So far, 1,187 people have been denounced for the acts. According to a balance sheet released by the STF, of the 1,400 arrested for the attacks, 294 (86 women and 208 men) remain in the penitentiary system of the Federal District. The others were released because they no longer represented a risk to society and investigations.

The coordinator of the Strategic Group to Combat Anti-Democratic Acts, Deputy Attorney General of the Republic Carlos Frederico Santos, points out that the investigation work continues and that the objective is to ensure the proper investigation of all the facts.

“The complaints are being prepared according to the individualization of the conduct and framed in the respective criminal framework, in order to allow the accusation to be made according to the seriousness of the acts committed by the accused, in the context and to the extent in which they were practiced. ”

With information from Brazil Agency and the Attorney General’s Office.